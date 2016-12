UPDATE: The body was identified as 26-year-old Shekinah Caesar, according to West Palm Beach police. A department spokesperson says no foul play is suspected.

EARLIER:

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office located a body in a canal along the 3800 block of Congress Ave. in West Palm Beach around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Members of the West Palm Beach Police dive team recovered the body.

The victim's name has not been released.