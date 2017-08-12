Apartment fire extinguished near West Palm Beach

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Firefighters extinguished an apartment fire in suburban West Palm Beach on Saturday.

At 11:40 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews received a report of a fire on the 900 block of Cotton Bay Drive East.

First arriving crews reported smoke from the second floor of the building.

Firefighters quickly entered the building, located the flames and worked to extinguish them.

The American Red Cross is assisting two occupants that were displaced by the fire.