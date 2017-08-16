Another court hearing in officer-involved shooting case

There was another court hearing Wednesday in connection with an officer-involved shooting case.

Nouman Raja, who at the time was working for the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department, will stand trial for the shooting death of drummer Corey Jones.

Raja is no longer employed by the city.

A judge granted his defense team permission to take testimony from certain state witnesses who may have been staying in the hotel next to I-95 where the shooting took place.

The state said it did not intend to call those witnesses at trial and said law enforcement officers had already interviewed them.

Raja was not in court for the hearing. However, the family of Corey Jones was.

Raja's trial is set for April.