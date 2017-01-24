Wellington student honored for volunteer work

A Wellington high school student has been honored in Tallahassee for his service as a volunteer.

Daniel Clein received the Volunteer Florida Champion of Service Award during a meeting of the Florida Cabinet.

Clein founded Bricks Busting Boredom. The non-profit collects new or gently used Lego bricks and donates them to children’s hospitals in the Palm Beach County area.

“I’m proud to recognize Daniel Clein with the Champion of Service Award for his continued leadership and community service. His hours helping children and families in his community has impacted countless lives. I’d like to thank Daniel for his dedication to helping others," Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the impact Daniel has had on the children and families being served at the Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital and the surrounding area," added Volunteer Florida Chief Executive Officer Chester Spellman.

Clein has collected more than 500 pounds of Legos over the past year.