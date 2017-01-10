Support grows to ban plastic bags in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH, Fla. - More cities and towns in Palm Beach County continue to support resolutions asking the state to allow them to pass plastic bag bans.

The Town of Palm Beach added itself to the list of 25 municipalities and four counties already supporting the ban.

Right now, Florida law prohibits municipalities from passing bans on plastic bags.

Students from the Benjamin School applauded the town for its efforts. The students presented the harmful effects of plastic bags before the council Tuesday morning.

"Plastic bags get in their digestive system, they block and they keep nutrients from entering the turtle," eighth grade student Madeline Hart said. "They block wind pipes causing them to suffocate. It’s just horrible and turtles aren’t the only creatures affected by this."

Benjamin School students plan to go before the Town of North Palm Beach later this week. The Legislature may hear the resolution during the upcoming session.

Diane Buhler with the Friends of Palm Beach said she is optimistic for the turtles but cautious about what the Legislature will do.

Buhler and several other groups say they will educate lawmakers about the importance to repeal House Bill 93 and Companion Senate Bill 162.