One person was shot and two children were injured in connection with a shooting in the 7900 block of Military Trail in Riviera Beach Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

The children had just been picked up from a nearby daycare and were inside a vehicle when they were struck by shattered glass, police said.

They were taken to a hospital.

Police describe the gunshot victim as a 17-year-old male who was riding a bike when he was struck.



Riviera Beach Fire Rescue transported that person to the hospital for treatment.