The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting near Greenacres.

It happened inside the Lago Palma Mobile Home Park.

One person was discovered dead at the scene, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

It appears there was an altercation between two people which resulted in the shooting at 1 Ricks Drive, the sheriff's office said.

The person who died is a woman, according to the sheriff's office. She has not yet been identified.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were dispatched to the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is available.