Protesters vow to continue marches when President is in town, homeowners concerned

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Protesters against President Donald Trump are promising they'll continue to march any time the President comes to town.

They marched by homes on Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach for about a two-mile stretch Saturday night.

Everything was peaceful and nearby homeowners say it wasn't too much of an inconvenience as the crowd of 3,000 marched by. But they say they'll have mixed feelings if the protests continue.

"It might get to be a little old if they did it every time he showed up in town," said Niel Stegall "But, by the same token, I think if they tried to do it every time he showed up in town it would get old pretty quick. The same participants aren't going to be out here once a month doing this, I have a feeling."

Police and deputies didn't report security issues.

