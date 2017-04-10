President Trump likely returning to Mar-a-Lago for Easter

Partly Cloudy
Travel advisories have been issued starting Thursday ahead of President Trump's likely visit to Palm Beach County on Easter weekend.
President Donald Trump waves before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
President Donald Trump will be back at Mar-a-Lago for the Easter weekend, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.
“Yes. I’ll be here for Easter,” he told a guest after a round at Trump International Golf Course Sunday, the newspaper reported.
Monday the Federal Aviation Administration issued a flight notice for a temporary flight restriction April 13-16 for Palm Beach.