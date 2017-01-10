Palm Beach votes to allow President-elect Donald Trump to land helicopter at Mar-a-Lago

Andrew Ruiz
6:04 AM, Jan 10, 2017
4:25 PM, Jan 10, 2017

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Town of Palm Beach voted unanimously Tuesday morning to allow President-elect Donald Trump to land his helicopter at Mar-a-Lago.

The resolution will only last during Trump’s presidency.

Currently there is a town ordinance prohibiting aircraft from landing or taking off within the town limits.

Town Manager Thomas Bradford was in favor of the exception because it would help alleviate traffic congestion caused by motorcades coming and going from Palm Beach International Airport.

According to the ordinance, Marine One is not mentioned specifically in the agenda but only "the take-off and landing of helicopters during President-elect Donald J. Trump term (s) of office as President of the United States." 

