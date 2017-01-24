Shooting victim found at gas station near Lantana

Clear
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are looking for the person who shot a person overnight after the victim was found at a Mobil gas station in Lantana.
The victim was found at a store on Hypoluxo Road near Interstate 95.
FHP investigators have not said where the man was shot.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment