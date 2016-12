HYPOLUXO, Fla. - Three men suspected of breaking into several cars overnight at the Hypoluxo Yacht Club are being interviewed by Lantana Police.

Chief Sean Scheller says residents called after seeing the group pulling on door handles.

Officers ran after the men when they arrived. Police confirm one of the suspects shot and missed an officer before being apprehended.

A fourth suspect got away.

Scheller says Boynton Beach Police and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office assisting in searching for the man who fled.

On Thursday morning, police continued to canvas what was stolen. Law enforcement is interviewing residents as they leave the club.

Scheller said the suspects were in their early to mid-20s and will likely face charges.

Anyone who has information about the incident should call Lantana police.