PBSO deputy attacked in Lake Worth alley, suspect at large

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy was attacked just after midnight on Sunday morning in Lake Worth.

PBSO says a deputy was conducting a business check in the alleyway of 1011 7th Avenue South in Lake Worth at 12:30 a.m.

The deputy was flagged down by an unknown black male in the alleyway. Upon making contact, PBSO says the deputy was ambushed and struck on the right side of his face with a blunt object described as a shank/nail.

The deputy was transported to the hospital, was treated and released.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5' 8" tall, slim build, scruffy beard/facial hair, wearing a black shirt with white letters/logo on the front, and unknown color of denim shorts.

The suspect fled on foot and was last seen running eastbound from 1011 7th Avenue South (across from South H street).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Division at 561-688-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.