FBI investigation in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - An investigation is underway at a building in Lake Worth.

The FBI and a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy are outside of building in the 1500 block of North Federal Highway.

This morning, they conducted a sober home crackdown. Federal agents made multiple arrests.

Law enforcement on the scene would not discuss the nature of the investigation.

For hours, FBI agents, assisted by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputies went through the recovery residence. They took out bags of evidence and questioned those living there about the recovery industry.

"Basically what we knew, what we had been through in the past here," said one man staying at the residence, who asked not to be identified.

The FBI confirms they arrested six people for their involvement in a scheme to cheat insurance companies and health care benefit programs. Some members of the conspiracy, according to the FBI, provided kickbacks and bribes to people with insurance, who agreed to live in a sober home, attend drug treatment and submit to regular drug testing, so that they could file phony insurance claims.

The FBI released a statement, which said, in part:

Kenneth Chatman, a/k/a “Kenny,” 46, of Boynton Beach, Joaquin Mendez, 52, of Miramar, Donald Willems, 40, of Weston, Fransesia Davis, a/k/a “Francine,”a/k/a “Francesa,” 44, of Lake Worth, Michael Bonds, 45, of Delray Beach, and Laura Chatman, 44, of Boynton Beach, are charged in a Criminal Complaint with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349. Kenneth and Laura Chatman are also charged with making false statements related to a health care matter, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1035(a)(1).