Millions of Floridians are hitting the road for the holidays.

AAA expects a record number of people across the country to travel this season including more than 5 million in the Sunshine State.

At the West Palm Beach Service Plaza on the Turnpike, you'll find many people are escaping the cold visiting family.

"Not too bad around the big cities," says Debbie Grace visiting from Virginia.

The only issue for many travelers to Florida has been the gas prices.

"A little higher here," says James Markam from North Carolina.

Many drivers noticed a spike in prices once they hit Florida. AAA says prices are 30 cents higher in Florida for the holidays than a year ago.

Grace is looking forward to flying home after Christmas, "This time we needed to bring the boats down. We'll leave everything down here and fly home."

As for safety on the roads, the Florida Highway Patrol wants drivers to plan ahead and obey the speed limit.