Flu cases continue to climb across the United States with the CDC reporting 21 states having widespread activity.

In Florida, health leaders say flu activity is increasing. They're reminding people to get vaccinated, but also take other precautions like practicing good hygiene.

Local mother Jennifer Friedman says flu season always concerns her.

"It's always in the back of my mind," said Friedman. "I don't have time to be off of work. I don't have time to have my kids out of schools."

Jennifer and her daughter recently got their flu shots. However, her husband didn't get the shot and became extremely sick with the flu.

"I consistently make them wash their hands. We use a lot of Purell," said Friedman.

Flu vaccines are offered at many locations such as doctor's offices, clinics and pharmacies.