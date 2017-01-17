Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence

4:30 PM, Jan 17, 2017

FORT MEADE, MD - AUGUST 21: US Army Private First Class Bradley Manning is escorted by military police as he arrives for his sentencing at military court facility for the sentencing phase of his trial on August 21, 2013 in Fort Meade, Maryland. Manning was found guilty of several counts under the Espionage Act, but acquitted of the most serious charge of aiding the enemy. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

President Barack Obama commuted the 35-year sentence of Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning, administration officials announced on Tuesday. 

Manning is set to be released from prison in May from a federal prison. She was originally sentenced in 2013 to serve a 35-year sentence for leaking Army documents to Wikileaks. 

Manning released a number of government documents, including military video of a 2007 attack that killed civilians in Iraq. She released other confidential lists and documents to Wikileaks, which then became public. 

