Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence

President Barack Obama commuted the 35-year sentence of Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning, administration officials announced on Tuesday.

Manning is set to be released from prison in May from a federal prison. She was originally sentenced in 2013 to serve a 35-year sentence for leaking Army documents to Wikileaks.

Manning released a number of government documents, including military video of a 2007 attack that killed civilians in Iraq. She released other confidential lists and documents to Wikileaks, which then became public.