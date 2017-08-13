Charlottesville white nationalist rally: What we know about deadly crash

One person died when a car plowed into a crowd following a dispersed gathering of white nationalists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville.

Shortly before the attack Saturday, fistfights and screaming matches erupted between counterprotesters and white nationalists protesting the removal of a confederate monument. The clashes led to the cancellation of scheduled protests, sending demonstrators from both sides marching on nearby streets. A few hours later, a car slammed into a throng of counterprotesters.

Here's what we know:

What happened?

Counterprotesters met white nationalists and other right-wing groups at the site of Saturday's event hours before the rally was set to start.

Clashes broke out and police began to disperse crowds.

Local officials declared the rally an "unlawful assembly" and Virginia Gov. McAuliffe declared a state of emergency to aid in the state's response to the violence.

About two hours later, a gray Dodge Challenger rammed into a crowd of counterprotesters walking down a narrow side street in downtown Charlottesville.

The Dodge driver slammed the car in reverse at a high speed and left the site of the crash. He was arrested later that afternoon.

The victims

A 32-year-old woman was killed in the car-ramming incident Saturday, Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said.

A total of 19 others were also hurt, including five people still in critical condition Saturday, a spokeswoman for the University of Virginia Medical Center said.

Two Virginia State Patrol troopers died when a helicopter crashed in a wooded area near Charlottesville after monitoring Saturday's events. The pilot, Lt. H. Jay Cullen, 48, and Trooper Berke M.M. Bates, who would have turned 41 on Sunday, were killed. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

City officials say at least 15 others were wounded in events associated with the scheduled rally.

The suspect