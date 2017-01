(CNN) - An Arkansas mother says she used YouTube tutorials to build her family home.

Now, the two-time divorced mom of four has written a book about the experience called "Rise: How a House Built a Family."

The story chronicles the life of Cara Brookins, her children and their mission to build a 3,500 square-foot home in nine months.

The family managed to pull off the feat at a cost of $130,000.

The book is scheduled to be released Jan. 24.

