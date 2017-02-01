Ashley Glawe: Snake gets caught in owner's earlobe

PORTLAND, Oreg. - Ashley Glawe of Portland, Oregon, went to a local emergency room on Jan. 23 with an unusual medical problem.

Her pet ball python snake, Bart, managed to slither his way into Glawe's gauged right earlobe while she was holding him, according to her original Facebook post — warning, there is some graphic language in the post.

Bart's adventure posed a challenge for doctors. Watch the video below to find out how they handled separating Ashley from her beloved pet.