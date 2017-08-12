WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - This year marks the 16th anniversary of Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds which opens Friday, October 6, and continues every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through October 28. Ticket information is not yet posted. The venue is doing an open casting call on Saturday, September 9 at noon.

This year there will be four haunts including "Cuckoo's News, Shutter, Necromantia, and Occultus.

Cuckoo’s Nest

Is where twisted patients have taken over the asylum.

Necromantia

Is a sadistic alchemist practicing the forbidden dark art of necromancy.

Shutter

Is a demented look through a killer’s lens

Occultus

Is the mysterious world of the occult, where witches and shamans practice their craft — on those brave enough to enter!



Fright Nights started in a tent on the fairgrounds in 2002, was joined by “The Manor” haunters from Clematis in 2003, and eventually grew into the 40,000 square foot Agriplex and two acres of land on the fairgrounds, where it resides today.

Over the years, Fright Nights has evolved into a carnival of terror that offers four new haunted houses each year. In addition, the event includes scare zones, food, entertainment and midway carnival rides, which makes Fright Nights the largest “Scream Park” in West Palm Beach.

For more information on Fright Nights Sweet 16 visit the event’s website www.myfrightnights.com.