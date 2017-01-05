Low-calorie wines that are waist friendly

Certified sommelier & author of the blog, "The Glamorous Gourmet," Stephanie Miskew, shares some tips for selecting waistline-friendly wines.

Here’s three of her choices:



No. 1 Sparkling Wines (100-125 calories per 5 oz. glass) - Champagne, Cava, Prosecco look for "Brut," "Brut Nature" or "Brut Zero" on the label



No. 2 White Wines (115-145 calories per 5 oz. glass) - lighter white wines such as Pinot Grigio, Albariño & Sauvignon Blanc are lowest in calories



No. 3 Red Wines (130-170 calories per 5 oz. glass) - lighter red wines such as Pinot Noir, Barbera & Tempranillo are lowest in calories

