Lemony Chicken, Orzo & Kale Soup recipe (1/9/17)

8:09 AM, Jan 9, 2017
The Regional Kitchen & Public House cooks up Chicken, Orzo & Kale Soup.

WPTV
Serves 4

250 calories per serving

INGREDIENTS

· 1 tablespoon olive oil

· 1 medium leek, white and pale-green parts only, halved lengthwise, sliced crosswise 1/2" thick

· 1 celery stalk, sliced crosswise 1/2" thick

· 12 ounces skinless, boneless chicken thighs or breasts

· 8 cups low-sodium chicken broth or homemade if you have

· Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

· 1/2 cup orzo pasta

· 8 ounces kale; stem removed and chopped

· 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill

· 1 lemon; zest removed with peeler

· Lemon halves (for serving)

PREPARATION

1. Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium heat. Add leek and celery and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are soft, 5-8 minutes. Add chicken and broth; season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat, and simmer until chicken is cooked through, 15-20 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate. Let cool, then shred chicken into bite-size pieces.

2. Meanwhile, return broth to a boil. Add orzo and lemon zest and cook until al dente, 8-10 minutes. Add chopped kale and simmer for an additional 5 minutes.

3. Remove pot from heat, remove lemon zest. Stir in chicken and dill. Serve with lemon halves for squeezing over.

