Lemony Chicken, Orzo & Kale Soup recipe (1/9/17)

· 1 medium leek, white and pale-green parts only, halved lengthwise, sliced crosswise 1/2" thick
· 1 celery stalk, sliced crosswise 1/2" thick
· 12 ounces skinless, boneless chicken thighs or breasts
· 8 cups low-sodium chicken broth or homemade if you have
· Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
· 1/2 cup orzo pasta
· 8 ounces kale; stem removed and chopped
· 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
· 1 lemon; zest removed with peeler
· Lemon halves (for serving)
PREPARATION
1. Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium heat. Add leek and celery and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are soft, 5-8 minutes. Add chicken and broth; season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat, and simmer until chicken is cooked through, 15-20 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate. Let cool, then shred chicken into bite-size pieces.
2. Meanwhile, return broth to a boil. Add orzo and lemon zest and cook until al dente, 8-10 minutes. Add chopped kale and simmer for an additional 5 minutes.
3. Remove pot from heat, remove lemon zest. Stir in chicken and dill. Serve with lemon halves for squeezing over.