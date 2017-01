The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that deputies have arrested Kenny Hamner in connection with the death of his 74-year-old mother.

Sheila Hamner was killed in a machete attack Dec. 10 at a home on Traub Avenue in White City.

Deputies said last month they were searching for a Hispanic man, who was seen carrying a large knife or machete, in connection with the case.

"He provided deputies with a false description of a suspect who, quite frankly, never existed," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

The injuries Kenny said he received during the afternoon machete attack were self-inflicted, according to the sheriff.

Deputies arrested Hamner, 52, Tuesday morning during a traffic stop and charged him with first degree murder.

"One of the arresting officers said he seemed like he was relieved that he was arrested," Sheriff' Mascara said.

Deedee Maynard, a friend of the family, said she believes Hamner is innocent.

"I'm shocked and hurt," Maynard said. "I don't believe Kenny is capable of that. He loved his mother dearly."

The sheriff did not release a motive for the crime.

Deputies booked Hamner into the St. Lucie County Jail with no bond.