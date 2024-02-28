Brand Spotlight

Sponsored Content

MarketplaceSunshine Spotlight

Your community counsel, Weinstein Legal Team, helps you navigate insurance after auto accidents

1:40 PM, Feb 28, 2024
1:40 PM, Feb 28, 2024
Weinstein Legal Team founding partner Jason Weinstein explains how drivers have a limited time by law to qualify for Personal Injury Protection benefits.

The Weinstein Legal Team is a Florida law firm specializing in personal injury and criminal defense. The team has offices in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando.

Founding partner Justin Weinstein and managing partner Matt Shafran join "Sunshine Spotlight" to share how the Weinstein Legal Team is keeping the community prepared and protected.

Justin encourages Florida drivers to know their rights after being involved in an auto accident and explains rules like the 14-day Personal Injury Protection law.