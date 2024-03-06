Your community counsel, Weinstein Legal Team, answers FAQs about distracted driving laws

The Weinstein Legal Team is a Florida law firm specializing in personal injury and criminal defense. The team has offices in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando.

Founding partner Justin Weinstein and managing partner Matt Shafran join "Sunshine Spotlight" to share how the Weinstein Legal Team is keeping the community prepared and protected.

Distracted driving is one of the most common offenses in Florida, with dangerous consequences. Justin answers some FAQs and shares best practices for staying safe on the roadways.