Maltz Jupiter Theatre is a paid advertiser of Sunshine Spotlight and is responsible for this content.

Maltz Jupiter Theatre is the largest regional theater in the southern half of the United States and it exists proudly in Jupiter.

As a professional not-for-profit regional theater, Maltz Jupiter Theatre has a mission to entertain, with top-notch talent and exquisite amenities.

Andrew Kato, producing artistic director and chief executive, shares what's in store for the upcoming season.