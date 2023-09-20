Welcome to NP2ME: A concierge direct primary care practice

We recognize the importance of a concierge client-centered medical experience, which inspires us to create strong and long-lasting bonds with each patient. It's a privilege to serve the community of South Florida by providing personalized medical care with a focus on WellCare.

Our family nurse practitioners are able to prescribe, refer and do all the tasks a doctor can do. All by showing up to your front door.

Call now for your no-cost consultation and receive our telemedicine device for free ($239 value), which allows you to safely conduct virtual standard primary care appointments.

Schedule now at np2me.com.