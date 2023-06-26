Watch your savings soar with Velocity Community Credit Union

Velocity Community Credit Union is a paid advertiser of Sunshine Spotlight and is responsible for this content.

Velocity Community Credit Union has been serving Palm Beach County for nearly 65 years, and they pride themselves on bettering the community. Anyone who lives, works, worships, volunteers or attends school in Palm Beach County can become a member of Velocity Community Credit Union.

This full-service financial institution is passionate about helping members by offering competitive rates and a suite of services. Start an application here.