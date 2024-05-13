Unlock your full potential with Stretch Zone

Are you looking to enhance your flexibility, improve your athletic performance or simply alleviate everyday aches and pains? Look no further than Stretch Zone.

Sunshine Spotlight speaks with the loyal clients of the East Boynton location, one location of many across South Florida, and the certified stretch practitioners who use a combination of techniques tailored to each client.

Whether you're an elite athlete or a weekend warrior, the sessions at Stretch Zone can help you move more freely and perform at your best. The first session is free, and there is a summer membership package of two sessions for $99, available for a limited time only.