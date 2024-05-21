Treasure Coast Builders Association offers free summer boot camps for skilled trades

Looking to elevate your skills in the trades this summer? The Treasure Coast Builders Association has you covered with its series of free summer boot camps designed to enhance your expertise in various skilled trades. TCBA board member Jim Brann and Benjamin Haynes, president of H&M Windows and Doors, join "Sunshine Spotlight" to outline the program and its success.

The boot camps are open to people 17-22 years old. Qualifications include a high school diploma or GED. The first boot camp will be held at Project LIFT in Palm City from July 15-19. The second boot camp is scheduled at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce from Aug. 5-9.

Whether you're an aspiring carpenter, electrician, plumber or HVAC technician, these boot camps provide an invaluable opportunity to hone your craft under the guidance of seasoned professionals. Participants will engage in hands-on training, learning the latest techniques and industry best practices.

Click here to sign up, email membership@treasurecoastba.com or call 772-336-8222.