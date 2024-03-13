Spend a day at Loggerhead Marinelife Center and learn about ocean conservation

Calling all ocean lovers looking for a fun and free activity. Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach has experiences the whole family can enjoy.

WPTV's "Sunshine Spotlight" takes viewers on a tour of the center, guided by Andy Dehart, Loggerhead Marinelife Center's president and CEO, and Hannah Campbell, vice president of education.

Learn about the center's youth programs, camps and eco experiences like the sea turtle hatchling releases.

Not only is Loggerhead Marinelife Center a tourist attraction, but it's also a lifesaving facility for sea turtles. The center features 26 sea turtle rehabilitation tanks and a state-of-the-art hospital devoted to veterinary diagnostic, medical treatment and surgical services.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and donations can be made online or at the center to continue their good work. Donate today to help support Loggerhead Marinelife Center's lifesaving work.