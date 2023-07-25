Serge D'Haiti CPA offers accounting consultation deal in West Palm Beach

Serge D’Haiti CPA is a paid advertiser of Sunshine Spotlight and is responsible for this content.

Need some help managing corporate or personal finances? Serge D'Haiti CPA offers a full array of financial services for individuals and businesses in South Florida.

Serge spotlights his tax planning and resolution services, specialized accounting for businesses, budgeting and cash flow analysis, individual investment accounting, and more. For a limited time, Serge is offering a no-cost consultation, valued at $500. During this appointment, Serge will develop a customized plan for your financial needs.

Call (561) 271-0019 to schedule an appointment or click here.