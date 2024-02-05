Ritz-Carlton Residences, a new premier lifestyle experience, coming to Palm Beach Gardens

A lavish new property is about to make history in Palm Beach Gardens.

Catalfumo Companies broke ground on the Ritz-Carlton Residences along 14 acres of Intracoastal Waterway on PGA Boulevard.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences will offer an unparalleled lifestyle experience. The expansive, larger-format estate residences are complete with incredible waterfront views and impressive finishes.

Along with the legendary service of the Ritz-Carlton, the property will have a private marina and over 20,000 square feet of luxury amenities.

"Sunshine Spotlight" host Fiona Daghir takes viewers on a tour of the sales gallery and the construction site.