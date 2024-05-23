Members say Stretch Zone 'raised their quality of life'

Are you looking to enhance your flexibility, improve your athletic performance, or simply alleviate everyday aches and pains? Look no further than Stretch Zone.

Sunshine Spotlight speaks with the loyal clients of the East Boynton Beach location, one location of many across South Florida, and the certified Stretch Practitioners, who use a combination of techniques tailored to each client.

"People come to us with all kinds of aches and pains, stiffness and soreness. Some people just want to play with their grandkids. Our slogan is we do all the work and you get all the benefits." - David Alper, General Manager and Certified Stretch Practitioner

"I have range of motion again. I came down (to Florida) after retirement and got a little sedentary, but now my range of motion is just on another planet. I couldn't put a dollar value on what I receive here. It's raised my quality of life." - Rick Thompson, client

"We recommend it to everyone we know." – Henry Rosenberg, client

Whether you're an elite athlete or a weekend warrior, the sessions at Stretch Zone can help you move more freely and perform at your best. The first session is free, and there is a summer membership package of two sessions for $99, available for a limited time only.