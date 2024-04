Gallery Veronica Ruiz de Velasco is a feast for the eyes, with a rich history behind every canvas.

Veronica takes pride in pouring her heart and soul into each painting, creating murals for King Charles III, Mexico City International Airport, Nordstrom Fashion Shows, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and more.

Take a tour of the gallery on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach and learn Veronica's story as a pioneer for women in art.

"Every brush stroke tells a story," Velasco says.