Make a difference with WeDoGood

WeDoGood is a paid advertiser of Sunshine Spotlight and is responsible for this content.

WeDoGood is a nonprofit raising money for veterans, first responders and single parents.

The organization, founded by Charles Dame in Stuart, aims to form local and large partnerships throughout the state of Florida.

WeDoGood holds golf events year-round for the families of fallen veterans and first responders.

Dame says they are always looking for philanthropic partners to help them achieve their vision.

Learn more about the organization at wedogood.org, by email at Contact_us@WeDoGood.org or by phone at (772) 919-5591.