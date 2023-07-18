Brand Spotlight

Jet from Fort Lauderdale to Nassau, Bahamas with Western Air

2:15 PM, Jul 18, 2023
Rexy Rolle, vice president of operations for Western Air, explains how easy it is for travelers from South Florida to visit the Bahamas.

The Caribbean is calling!

Western Air offers a quick and easy way for South Florida residents to escape their everyday.

Rexy Rolle, Western Air's vice president of operations, takes Sunshine Spotlight host Fiona Daghir on a tour of Nassau's tourism hot spots and local favorites. They taste local Bahamian cuisine at Traveller's Rest restaurant, explore markets in vibrant downtown Nassau and experience the world-renowned Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.

The airline operates a daily jet service on its international route from Fort Lauderdale to Nassau. The route takes 30 minutes in the air, and the airline offers incentives of a free checked bag and no change or cancellation fees, with each ticket staying valid for up to six months. Book your tropical getaway at WesternAirBahamas.com.

