Integrate medicine and well-being at TruWellness MD

TruWellness MD in Jupiter puts a new-age flair on traditional medicine to give patients results tailored to their health and wellness needs.

Owners Edwin Parilla and Gabriela Baszton sit down with host Fiona Daghir to share their concept of combining conventional medicine with the newly evolving fields of functional and aesthetic medicine. Their approach uses comprehensive specialty testing to understand each patient's physiology and pinpoint any deficiencies.

"TruWellness MD is a one-stop-shop to enhance your beauty, health and wellness goals," Baszton explains, adding that she believes optimal health means looking and feeling your best.

