Inflation-buster weekday specials at Berry Fresh Café

From farm-to-table, this family-owned and operated cafe is shining with fresh ingredients and a menu catering to everyone.

Berry Fresh Cafe takes comfort food to the next level with its decadent dishes, large portions and cozy atmosphere.

"Sunshine Spotlight" host Fiona Daghir takes a look at the rich menu items, from bananas and blueberry foster French toast on challah bread to Berry superfood salads.

Sunshine Spotlight

Owner Mitch Timoteo and son Mike Timoteo, director of operations, share the story behind this homestyle hot spot.

Berry Fresh Cafe looks forward to serving you. Visit their locations in Stuart, Jupiter, Port St. Lucie and Palm Beach Gardens.