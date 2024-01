At Yvel Jewelry, every precious gemstone has a story.

With a storefront nestled on Palm Beach's historic Worth Avenue, Yvel is a luxury jewelry brand recognized around the world.

Owner, co-founder and designer Isaac Levy tells the story of his brand and its rich history in Palm Beach.

From hand-cut diamonds to super-sized pearls, "Sunshine Spotlight" host Fiona Daghir shows viewers a glimpse of the Yvel treasures.

Visit the storefront at 252 Worth Avenue or shop online at Yvel.com.