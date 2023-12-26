Happy holidays with The Macallan

The holiday season brings festive gatherings and parties. The Macallan is one of the most well-known Scotch whisky brands, known for its collectability.
Katie Nahat, national brand ambassador for The Macallan, joins "Sunshine Spotlight" to share exclusive cocktail recipes and three bottles that make great gifts for the entertainer in your life.
Try these cocktails to impress the guests at your next holiday party:
Merry & Bright
- Ingredients
1 OZ – The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old
0.5 OZ – Honey Syrup (1 Part honey, 1 Part water – Boil & cool)
0.5 OZ Fresh Lemon Juice
- Instructions
Step 1: Shake in shaker & chill
Step 2: Pour into coupe glass & top with champagne
Step 3: Garnish with one dehydrated lemon
The Macallan Old Fashioned
- Ingredients
1 ½ OZ - The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old
1 Sugar cube
2 dashes orange bitters
Clear ice
Garnish - orange twist
- Instructions
Step 1: Combine sugar, bitters, and The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old into a mixing glass
Step 2: Stir over ice until chilled and strain into a rocks glass over a clear block of ice
Step 3: Garnish with an orange twist