Happy holidays with The Macallan

The holiday season brings festive gatherings and parties. The Macallan is one of the most well-known Scotch whisky brands, known for its collectability.

Katie Nahat, national brand ambassador for The Macallan, joins "Sunshine Spotlight" to share exclusive cocktail recipes and three bottles that make great gifts for the entertainer in your life.

Try these cocktails to impress the guests at your next holiday party:

Merry & Bright

Ingredients

1 OZ – The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

0.5 OZ – Honey Syrup (1 Part honey, 1 Part water – Boil & cool)

0.5 OZ Fresh Lemon Juice

Instructions

Step 1: Shake in shaker & chill

Step 2: Pour into coupe glass & top with champagne

Step 3: Garnish with one dehydrated lemon

The Macallan Old Fashioned