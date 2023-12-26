Brand Spotlight

Happy holidays with The Macallan

10:28 AM, Dec 26, 2023
"Sunshine Spotlight" host Fiona Daghir chats with Katie Nahat, national brand ambassador for The Macallan, about some great gift ideas for the holidays.
pouring bottle of The Macallan for 'Sunshine Spotlight'

The holiday season brings festive gatherings and parties. The Macallan is one of the most well-known Scotch whisky brands, known for its collectability.

Katie Nahat, national brand ambassador for The Macallan, joins "Sunshine Spotlight" to share exclusive cocktail recipes and three bottles that make great gifts for the entertainer in your life.

Try these cocktails to impress the guests at your next holiday party:

Merry & Bright 

  1. Ingredients
    1 OZ – The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old
    0.5 OZ – Honey Syrup (1 Part honey, 1 Part water – Boil & cool)
    0.5 OZ Fresh Lemon Juice
  2. Instructions
    Step 1: Shake in shaker & chill
    Step 2: Pour into coupe glass & top with champagne
    Step 3: Garnish with one dehydrated lemon

The Macallan Old Fashioned

  1. Ingredients
    1 ½ OZ - The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old
    1 Sugar cube
    2 dashes orange bitters
    Clear ice
    Garnish - orange twist
  2. Instructions
    Step 1: Combine sugar, bitters, and The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old into a mixing glass
    Step 2: Stir over ice until chilled and strain into a rocks glass over a clear block of ice
    Step 3: Garnish with an orange twist
