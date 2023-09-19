Girls Rock Tiki 52 event to benefit Sari Center

The Samantha Russell Band has partnered with Tiki 52 Bar & Grill to raise money for the Sari Center, a nonprofit comprehensive cancer support center working to ensure that all patients and families have access to proven integrative therapies that can help improve symptoms, side effects and overall quality of life.

Girls Rock Tiki 52 will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. This free event features local female artists taking the stage to raise money for the Sari Center.

A $30 donation provides you with one custom-designed event shirt, one drink ticket and one giveaway ticket.

Additional prize giveaway tickets will be available for purchase. Click here for more information.