FPL uses drones, robots, other technology to stay storm-resilient

Florida Power & Light is a paid advertiser of Sunshine Spotlight and is responsible for this content.

Florida Power & Light is using technology, such as drones and robots, to make the energy grid more storm-resilient and improve reliability in good weather and bad.

FPL investments, which include strengthening power lines and poles, trimming trees near power lines, installing smart grid technology, and undergrounding power lines in select areas help make the grid more reliable day-to-day and speed restoration following major storms.

With the past several hurricane seasons being active, FPL urges all customers and residents to prepare, providing tips on how to prepare for an upcoming storm.