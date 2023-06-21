Eat, putt and drink at PopStroke in Port St. Lucie

PopStroke is a paid advertiser of Sunshine Spotlight and is responsible for this content.

PopStroke miniature golf in Port St. Lucie, a concept created by Tiger Woods and his TGR Design team, is an experience the whole family can enjoy.

PopStroke offers two 18-hole putting courses, built with synthetic turfs, incorporating fairways, bunkers and rough, just as you would see on a traditional golf course.

PopStroke also offers food, a full-service bar and an ice cream shack. No reservations are needed.