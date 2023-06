Heron Therapeutics is a paid advertiser of Sunshine Spotlight and is responsible for this content.

Dr. Andrew Noble, an orthopedic surgeon at Palm Beach Orthopedic Institute in West Palm Beach, is getting his patients through orthopedic surgery while minimizing the use of opioids.

He is using Zynrelef, the Food and Drug Administration-approved, innovative, non-opioid option that lasts up to three days after surgery.

To learn more, go to Zynrelef.com.