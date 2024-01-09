'Dose of Uncommon' podcast inspires you to achieve your New Year goals

The "Dose of Uncommon" podcast, hosted by local gym owners Bill Neylon and Shera Shim, is motivating listeners to reach new heights in 2024.

Whether it be achieving fitness goals, learning to cook new recipes or just prioritizing your happiness, this show will guide you to joy.

Bill and Shera join "Sunshine Spotlight" to share their unique journey, from Bill's successful bodybuilding career to a book launch that earned national recognition.

Watch "Dose of Uncommon" here, with new episodes every Sunday.