Brand Spotlight

Sponsored Content

MarketplaceSunshine Spotlight

Discover the perfect Mother's Day gift at Karma and Luck in Boca Raton

1:06 PM, May 10, 2024
1:06 PM, May 10, 2024
WPTV's "Sunshine Spotlight" takes a tour of this premier jewelry and home decor store, known for its exquisite designs infused with spirituality.

Finding the perfect gift to express gratitude for our loved ones is easy at Karma and Luck in the Town Center at Boca Raton.

WPTV's "Sunshine Spotlight" takes a tour of this premier jewelry and home decor store, known for its exquisite designs infused with spirituality.

From sound bowls to zodiac-themed jewels and precious gemstones, each item holds sentimental value and lasting beauty.

"We are a store that values shopping with intention," store manager Hector Paredes said.

Paredes showcases a special Mother's Day gift called the "Tree of Life," adorned with rose quartz and freshwater pearls to symbolize love, peace and harmony.

Now through Mother's Day, save 30% sitewide. Use code "FORMOM" at checkout. There are always great deals and karma when shopping at Karma and Luck in the Town Center at Boca Raton.