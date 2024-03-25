Designing your home is an art with Decorator's Resource

Walking through the Decorator's Resource showroom in Lake Park feels like a home décor museum with unique treasures around every corner.

WPTV's "Sunshine Spotlight" takes viewers on a tour of the showroom, led by owner Caroline Burnside.

"Every piece of furniture sparks creativity and feels indulgent," Burnside says.

In business for 25 years with inventory updated daily, the Decorator's Resource showroom has a wide variety of furniture, lighting, mirrors, accessories and rugs, plus a selection of handcrafted fashion accessories.