Build your dream home with LS Interiors

LS Interiors Group is a full-service interior design and general contracting company founded by Lori Schlegel.

Schlegel brings more than 30 years of interior design expertise to create custom, residential designs.

Schlegel has been trained in all aspects of construction and design. She has experience in both commercial and residential properties.

LS Interiors services include, but are not limited to, general contracting, custom furniture design, indoor and outdoor lighting design, audio and visual systems, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and much more.

LS Interiors storefront and management office is at 4300 U.S. Highway 1, Ste. 204, Jupiter, FL 33477. Learn more about the organization at LSInteriorsGroup.com. Contact Lori at 561-746-9540 or Lori@LSInteriorsGroup.com.